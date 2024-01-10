Vadodara's iconic 'Kala Ghoda' gets new lease of life

Vadodara, Jan 10 (PTI) More than a century-old equestrian statue of a former Baroda king that had suffered corrosion and damage was unveiled in Vadodara after months of restoration, officials said on Wednesday.

The iconic statue of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III riding a horse, which stands on an ornate plinth placed in a roundabout in the heart of the city in front of Sayaji Baug, is famously known as the 'Kala Ghoda'.

The restored statue was unveiled here on Tuesday, a senior official said, adding the conservation work was done by a team from Delhi-based Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, which falls under the purview of the Culture Ministry.

"The unveiling stands as a reflection of months of dedicated labour by the remarkable team from the IGNCA Conservation Division and Regional Centre Vadodara. This symbolic event embodies the city's rich heritage and artistic spirit, encapsulating the essence of Vadodara's cultural legacy," the IGNCA said in a statement.

The unveiling marks the anniversary of the 19th century Sayaji Baug which falls on January 4.

Arupa Lahiry, Regional Director of IGNCA Vadodara, and her dedicated team, alongside the Conservation Division of IGNCA, played a "pivotal role in identifying this sculpture, afflicted by what could be termed 'metal cancer'" the statement said.

Timely action by the Vadodara Municipality Corporation, led by its current Commissioner, Dilip Rana, prevented further damage, it added.

Commissioned in 1907 to mark "the silver jubilee celebrations of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekewad III's reign, the sculpture, created by Francis Derwent Wood, cost Rs 60,000 at that time, honouring a beloved ruler known as 'people's king'," the IGNCA said.

Extensive research spanning months was undertaken to identify the corrosion's cause and the revival of the original patina. The findings from this study hold promise for multiple outdoor conservation endeavours, addressing a pressing need in contemporary India, it said.

"This pioneering project represents a monumental milestone, setting a precedent as the inaugural endeavour of its kind in India's outdoor sculpture conservation landscape.

"This project's innovative approach and comprehensive conservation techniques herald a new era in the protection and celebration of the nation's invaluable artistic heritage," the statement said.

The conservation efforts are not just a tribute to Vadodara's storied past, they represent a moment in "India's commitment to a scientific approach to safeguarding its cultural legacy," the statement said. PTI KND RHL