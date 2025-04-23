Vadra's Pahalgam attack remark outcome of Cong's dirty mentality that embarrasses Hindus: MP CM

Indore, Apr 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over the controversial remarks made by businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Yadav said Vadra's comment was an outcome of the Congress party's "dirty mentality which always embarrasses Hindus".

Vadra has created a controversy by saying that non-Muslims were attacked in Pahalgam because terrorists feel that Muslims are being mistreated in the country. He, however, also made it clear that these are his personal views and he is not speaking on behalf of the Congress or his family.

CM Yadav said, "Vadra's statement is unfortunate. This statement is a result of the dirty mentality of the Congress on the basis of which this party always embarrasses the majority Hindu community of the country. I hope Vadra will immediately apologise for his statement." At present, people belonging to majority as well as minority communities in the country were united against the incident in which terrorists asked people's religion and shot them in Pahalgam. But Vadra is making controversial statements even at this critical point, he added.

"The Congress will have to pay the price for Vadra's controversial statements," the CM said.

He also said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was fully capable of dealing with the "cowardly and Talibani act" of terrorists in Pahalgam.

"The government will not spare the culprits of this incident at all. The cowardly terrorists killed unarmed people. If they had guts, they would have confronted Indian soldiers. But had the terrorists done this, they would have been blown to pieces," Yadav added.

At least 26 people were killed and several others injured in the attack on Tuesday by terrorists at Baisaran, a major tourist spot known as 'Mini Switzerland' in Pahalgam in south Kashmir. Most of the deceased were tourists, including Sushil Nathaniel (58) from Indore. PTI HWP ADU NP