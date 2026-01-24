Vagabond stabbed to death in east Delhi over money dispute, 4 held

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Four persons, including three minors, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar following a dispute over sharing money obtained through criminal activities, police said on Saturday.

The victim and the accused were known to each other and used to stay near a railway underbridge, they said.

According to police, the incident came to light on January 22 when a patrol team received information about a body lying near a railway underpass in Preet Vihar.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the body of an unidentified man bearing multiple injuries on the abdomen, face, neck and head, including stab wounds. Crime and forensic science laboratory teams inspected the scene.

An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Preet Vihar police station, and an investigation was taken up.

Police said analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence led to the identification and arrest of Aman alias Raju (22), a resident of Mandawali, as the main accused. Two juveniles, aged 16 and a 14-year-old, were also apprehended.

During interrogation, Aman allegedly confessed to his involvement and a blood-stained shirt was recovered from him, police said, adding that the victim was later identified as Deva, a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A quarrel broke out between them over the sharing of money obtained through criminal activities, and in a fit of rage, the accused attacked the victim with stones, knives and fists, causing fatal injuries, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.