Vaishnavi Rathore of Scroll.in to get IPI-India Award for Excellence in Journalism

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Journalist Vaishnavi Rathore has been selected for the International Press Institute (IPI) India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2025.

Rathore, a journalist with Scroll.in, was selected for the award for her work on the Great Nicobar port project and its impact on the unique ecosystem of the archipelago.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy and a citation.

The selection was made by a distinguished jury of editors headed by retired Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur. Members of the jury were IPI-India Chairman and Chief Associate Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama Riyad Mathew; eminent columnist Shobhaa De; and Press Trust of India Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi.

Instituted in 2003, the award has been given to 21 media organisations and journalists in print and electronic media so far.