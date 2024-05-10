Vaishnaw accuses Mamata of not delivering on promises as railway minister

Kharagpur (WB), May 10 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee did not deliver on the promises she made when she helmed the ministry.

Advertisment

Vaishnaw claimed that the West Bengal chief minister was more concerned with votes and not the problems of the people.

"As the railway minister, she would lay foundation stones, but work on such projects were not done after that," he said, claiming that Banerjee did not deliver on promises she made.

Banerjee was the Railway minister for two tenures, the first being in 1999-2000 and the second in 2009-2011.

Advertisment

Speaking at an election rally in favour of BJP's Medinipur seat candidate Agnimitra Paul in this railway town, Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has over the last 10 years taken up projects which have benefited the poorer sections of the society.

He said that Modi "understands the problems of the people and finds solutions to those." Vaishnaw claimed that Banerjee's accusation that the Centre was depriving Bengal of funds for development was not true.

"Bengal used to get Rs 3,000 crore for railway development work during the Congress government and now Modi ji sends Rs 13,810 crore," he said.

Advertisment

Stating that West Bengal used to be the most prosperous state in the country at a time, Vaishnaw claimed that the state has steadily slipped under the successive Congress, Left and the TMC dispensations.

He said he had written to Banerjee so that railway projects could go on smoothly in the state.

Alleging that the West Bengal chief minister is not concerned about the state's people and was interested in the progress of her family members, Vaishnaw said that Modi is working for the development of each and every family in the country.

"This is the difference between them," he said. PTI AMR NN