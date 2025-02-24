Vaishnaw addresses closing ceremony of Asia's first Global Hyperloop Competition in Chennai

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday virtually addressed the closing ceremony of Asia's first Global Hyperloop Competition 2025 organized in Chennai by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Vaishnaw highlighted the Modi government’s resolve to take the country ahead on the path of innovation and said that it is due to this reason that the ministry is able to work together with educational institutions.

While addressing the participants and students, he also said that IIT-Madras has achieved a breakthrough in 5G technology and the country is making the fastest 5G rollout in the world.

The railway minister also announced that the Indian Railways and IIT-Madras will work together on Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vehicle technology, which will be funded by the railways.

“This will prove to be a very important step in promoting modern and innovative changes in the means of travel,” Vaishnaw said.

A video clip of 422-metre-long India's first Hyperloop test track located at IIT-Madras was also played for the audience.

Vaishnaw said that it reflects the strong partnership between Indian Railways and the education sector, leading India to promote innovation and cutting-edge travel technologies at the global level.