Vaishnaw directs officials to overhaul track maintenance practices

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday directed officials to overhaul the current methods of track laying, assembly, and health monitoring to ensure safe train operations.

The minister gave the directions during a high-level meeting at Rail Bhawan.

According to the Railway Board, the reform measures suggested by Vaishnaw include AI-based track monitoring and priority to safety and sufficient time allocation for track maintenance.

Asserting that the Indian Railways was revamping track maintenance with modern technology and standardised components, a press statement from the board said that "key reform decisions at the meeting were directed to overhaul current methods of track laying, assembly, and health monitoring".

"A smartphone-enabled AI-based application is being developed for turnout readings and real-time track health monitoring. Also, timetables must not be compressed to gain operational speed at the cost of safety; track safety and maintenance remain the highest priority," the press note said.

Officials stated that the Vaishnaw has directed that sufficient time be allocated to ensure better maintenance of assets and improve operational performance.

"Emphasis has been laid on the use of indigenous fasteners to boost track performance and promote self-reliance," an official added.