Vaishnaw encourages railway officials to shed colonial mindset

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday urged senior officials to get rid of the colonial mindset in all aspects of life and have faith in the strength and capabilities of Indian companies.

Addressing a gathering of senior railway officials at the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, Vaishnaw stressed the need for an innovative approach and said that the indigenously developed Vande Bharat trains have established India's technological capabilities.

The railway minister honoured 100 railway officials for their outstanding contributions in different fields of train operations.

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways must move to an entirely new level to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Railways by 2047.

Congratulating employees for their dedication, he said their collective efforts have enabled the Railways to overcome long-standing challenges, expand capacity, improve efficiency and deliver major infrastructure and operational milestones.

He outlined a six-point resolution roadmap which includes systemic reforms, technology adoption, safety focus, advanced training, maintenance excellence and mindset change to power next-gen Railways.

Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of engaging startups and innovators, encouraging railway employees to contribute reform ideas and ensuring that successful innovations are scaled across the network.

Drawing parallels with major national reforms, he said the Indian Railways must show similar courage and confidence in change.

"Wth a young workforce, transparent systems and a reform-oriented mindset, the Indian Railways is well positioned to become a global benchmark and a key pillar in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047," Vaishnaw said.