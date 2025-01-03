Vaishnaw flags off three new trains in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 3 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off three new trains during his day-long visit to Assam.

Advertisment

The trains flagged off by Vaishnaw from Guwahati railway station were Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati passenger train and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present on the occasion.

He also virtually inaugurated the Tetelia road overbridge at Dispur.

Advertisment

Vaishnaw, who is also the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology virtually inaugurated the 10KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar.

The new FM transmitter will cover a radius of 70 km with better reception quality in Kokrajhar and surrounding districts, an official release said.

With the launch of this transmitter, over 30 lakh residents of Kokrajhar and neighbouring districts of Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Chirang will gain access to high-quality FM broadcasts, it added.

Advertisment

Vaishnaw also virtually inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), deemed-to-be-university from the railway station.

He was also scheduled to visit the Tata semiconductor factory at Jagiroad and review ongoing projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway during his visit.

Earlier, he was welcomed by the chief minister on his arrival at the airport.

Advertisment

"Always a great time with Shri @AshwinVaishnawji. His passion for the future of India is contagious," Sarma posted on X. PTI DG DG ACD