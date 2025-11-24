Vaishnaw flags off two new MEMU trains from Delhi to Shamli

Baghpat (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off two new MEMU train services between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

The MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) trains will run on the Delhi Junction-Shamli-Delhi Junction and Delhi Shahdara-Shamli-Delhi Shahdara routes, according to an official statement.

Officials said the trains will provide improved travel options for students, daily commuters and professionals, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting the local economy.

The train services were jointly inaugurated by Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary jointly from Badaut railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a large gathering, Vaishnaw said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is consistently working to improve passenger services. These two new MEMU train services will greatly benefit daily passengers, students, farmers and professionals across this region." He said the Shamli railway station is being redeveloped into a modern, world-class facility at a cost of Rs 25 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

"A long-pending demand of the Shamli-Baghpat region has been fulfilled today," he added.

Speaking about railway expansion in Uttar Pradesh, Vaishnaw said that since 2014, the state has added 5,272 kilometres of new tracks -- equivalent to the entire rail network of Switzerland. He said railway lines in the state are now fully electrified and 1,460 flyovers and road underbridges have been built since 2014.

He added that 154 lifts and 156 escalators have been installed at various stations to improve passenger convenience, while 771 stations now have Wi-Fi facilities.

Uttar Pradesh currently operates 34 Vande Bharat Express and 26 Amrit Bharat Express services, Vaishnaw said. PTI ABN ABN RUK RUK