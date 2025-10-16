Vaishnaw inaugurates passenger amenity upgrades in 65 stations under North Western Rail zone

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated several passenger amenity upgrades in 65 stations under the North Western Railway zone, including new platforms, platform extensions, and an integrated passenger information system.

At a ceremony at Jaipur's Khaitipura railway station, he also launched printed blanket covers for AC-class passengers of Jaipur-Asarwa Express -- an initiative aimed at promoting the Vocal for Local mission.

Speaking at a ceremony, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Railways has undergone "unprecedented transformation," setting new benchmarks in modernisation and passenger comfort.

"Prime Minister Modi's vision and guidance have made possible the sweeping changes we see today in the rail sector," Vaishnaw said.

Highlighting India's rapid economic progress, the minister noted that the government's ground-level policy decisions have accelerated infrastructure growth.

"A strong economy has enabled large-scale improvements in railway infrastructure and passenger amenities," he said, adding that India's domestic manufacturing strength -- from mobile phones to the indigenously designed Vande Bharat trains -- reflects the nation's growing self-reliance.

The event was attended by Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Bagru MLA Kailash Chand Verma, North Western Railway General Manager Amitabh, and Divisional Railway Manager Ravi Jain, along with senior officials and local representatives. PTI AG NSD NSD