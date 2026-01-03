Vaishnaw inspects Vande Bharat sleeper train at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the new-generation Vande Bharat sleeper train would have improved amenities as he walked through the coaches of the train at the New Delhi railway station with mediapersons.

The minister said that utmost care has been taken to provide enhanced facilities, including a spacious tray holder, adjustable window shades, reading lights, hangers, magazine holders, and deep wash basins that prevent water from splashing out.

He said the 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper trains is ready to be launched "very soon" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kolkata-Guwahati route. One train will be shifted to Guwahati while the other will go to Kolkata for the flagging-off ceremony, officials said.

In addition, Braille has been used to label seat numbers for the convenience of visually impaired passengers.

The train has several features, including ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement, enhanced ride comfort through superior suspension and noise reduction, an automatic train protection system (Kavach), an emergency talk-back system, and disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation standards, among others.

Recently, the train completed its final high-speed trial under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, following which the railway minister on January 1 announced its official launch between Kolkata and Guwahati.

Officials stated that comprehensive technical evaluations were carried out, including assessments of ride stability, oscillation, vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking systems, safety systems, and other critical parameters.

"In the Vande Bharat sleeper, the 3 AC fare will be around Rs 2,300, 2 AC around Rs 3,000, and 1 AC around Rs 3,600, including food. The fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind," the minister had said on January 1, 2025.

The train comprises 11 coaches of 3 AC, four coaches of 2 AC, and one coach of 1 AC. Of the total 823 berths, 611 are in 3 AC, 188 in 2 AC, and 24 in 1 AC. PTI JP SKY SKY