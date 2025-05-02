Vaishnaw pitches for shared standards, clear rules for ethical use of AI

Mumbai: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday made a strong pitch for joint efforts by governments on shared standards and clear rules for ethical use of artificial intelligence.

Addressing the Global Media Dialogue at the World Audio, Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he said tie-ups between government, industry and creators has become indispensable as there was greater focus on local stories.

The I&B Minister said the global media dialogue was anchored in creativity, culture and collaboration.

"As a government, we must provide a fair chance for everyone to showcase their story to the world. We must incentivise local content promotion and enforce IP framework among other things," Vaishnaw said, addressing the Dialogue, attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for I&B L Murugan, and representatives for several countries.

Vaishnaw also said that governments must support policies that preserve and promote all cultural forms as they connect people across borders.

"Focus is shifting towards local stories. We aim to build people-to-people and country-to-country exchanges," he said.

"Tie-ups with government, industry and creators have, therefore, become indispensable. Practical steps include co-production treaties to ease licences and talent movement. We need joint funds for new tech, shared standards, and clear rules for ethical AI," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said the media and entertainment industry was globally valued around USD three trillion dollars, but its true value was beyond numbers.

"It lies in the empathy it creates. In the ideas that it conveys. And in the future it helps us imagine," Vaishnaw said.