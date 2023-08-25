Advertisment
Vaishnaw reviews progress of railway projects in West Bengal

25 Aug 2023

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday held a meeting in Kolkata to review the progress of the ongoing railway projects in West Bengal, an official said.

Senior officers of the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and the North East Frontier Railway briefed the minister on the progress of different projects undertaken in the state, he said.

Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro's Line 6 from Kavi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations, he added. PTI AMR SOM SOM

