Vaishnaw reviews railway's preparedness for Cyclone Montha

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the railway's preparedness for Cyclone Montha, which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana on Tuesday.

An official note said Vaishnaw directed the railway zones concerned to take precautionary measures in anticipation of the cyclone's impact on India's east coast.

It added that the railway minister discussed the key action points such as activation of divisional war rooms, readying essential materials, machinery, and manpower, especially in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions, along with monitoring train operations to minimise passenger inconvenience.

"The minister has asked East Coast, South Coast and South Central zones to mobilise resources for emergency response and take necessary precautions," a senior railway official said.

Cyclone Montha, a Thai name from a fragrant flower, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm around 5.30 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The NDRF said the cyclone is "very likely" to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kanagaratnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. PTI JP JP NSD NSD