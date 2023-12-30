Vaishnaw, Scindia laud PM Modi's vision after Ayodhya gets new airport, redeveloped railway station

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development works undertaken in Ayodhya, including the new airport and the revamped railway station unveiled on Saturday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ayodhya, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Ayodhya has now been connected to the world due to the prime minister’s vision.

The inauguration of the Maharshi Valmiki airport and the redeveloped station named Ayodhya Dham comes ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple next month.

“Before January 22, December 30 holds great significance for Ayodhya. The city is witnessing development due to the vision of the Prime Minister,” Vaishnaw said.

“Today, the Ayodhya Dham station was inaugurated by the prime minister, showcasing a commitment to preserving Ayodhya's heritage and introducing new facilities,” he said.

The minister said six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains have been flagged off from the redeveloped railway station. These trains connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya, he added.

Vaishnaw said that only Rs 11,000 crore was allocated for railways in Uttar Pradesh between 2009 and 2014.

Allocation for the railways in UP has now risen to Rs 17,100 crore, he said.

The minister said that the Prime Minister has announced railway projects worth Rs 20,300 crore to the country. Every station in Uttar Pradesh has undergone transformation, including the completion of electrification works, he added.

“The long-awaited moment of many years is now approaching its culmination. The grand temple will be consecrated on January 22 bringing back the glory of Ayodhya and 'Suryavansh',” Scindia said.

While India is emerging as an economic powerhouse globally, Prime Minister Modi's effort is also to make the world aware of India's spiritual strength, he said.

"Now airplanes like Boeing and Airbus will land in Ayodhya and flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad will be operated from here. Ayodhya will be connected to every corner of India,” he said.

"On the one hand, opposition governments neglected Ayodhya and denied the existence of Lord Shri Ram, while on the other hand, Prime Minister Modi has made efforts to revive Ayodhya's lost glory and has upheld the honour of Lord Shri Ram. This has been made possible due to 'Modi's guarantee'," Scindia added.