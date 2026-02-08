Vaishnaw seeks Bengal govt's cooperation in completing railway projects

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday requested the West Bengal government to cooperate with the Centre for the completion of railway projects in the state by providing land and permissions as and when required.

Vaishnaw was speaking after virtually inaugurating two road overbridges at Siuri in Birbhum and Kumarpur in Paschim Bardhaman district and flagging off a MEMU train service between Asansol and Jharkhand's Bokaro.

Stating that there "would not be any dearth of funds" for West Bengal's development, Vaishnaw said the state government's cooperation will ensure completion of various ongoing railway projects in the state.

The railway minister pointed to the over-a-year-long imbroglio over the construction of a 366-metre viaduct at Chingrighata crossing here for the New Garia-Airport stretch of Kolkata Metro that passes through the city's IT hub, Salt Lake Sector V.

"Despite orders of the Calcutta High Court and the metro authorities having constructed a diversion road, the state government is not giving permission for the construction work," Vaishnaw said, adding that the delay is affecting the people of West Bengal.

"I request the state government with folded hands to cooperate for the development of West Bengal," he said, adding that a number of railway projects in the state are stalled due to the non-availability of land and the non-provision of necessary permissions from the local authorities.

Vaishnaw said that West Bengal has been allocated Rs 14,205 crore for railway infrastructure and safety projects in the annual budget for the 2026-27 fiscal.

He said total work worth Rs 92,974 crore is under progress in the state, covering track creation, station redevelopment and safety enhancements.

Vaishnaw pointed out at the recent flagging off of a dozen trains for West Bengal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Howrah and Kamakhya in Guwahati.

"The prime minister has time and again put forth how important the progress of Purvodaya (eastern) states is for the all-round development of the country," he said.

He said that only 28 km of tracks of Kolkata Metro, the oldest in the country, were completed in 40 years since its inception.

"However, under the Narendra Modi government, 45 km of tracks were added in just 11 years," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw said that an underground railway corridor will be constructed in the Chicken's Neck corridor in north Bengal, "so as to ensure safe transportation during strategic times".

The railway minister said that work on the planned railway line connecting Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district with the rest of the country needs the state administration's support, but that is not yet forthcoming.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who is the BJP MLA from Nandigram, was present at the on-site programme for the inauguration of the road overbridge at Siuri.