Vaishnaw seeks Jharkhand govt's cooperation for completion of railway projects

Ranchi, Nov 21 (PTI) Seeking the Jharkhand government's cooperation for completing the ongoing projects, Railway Minister Ashwini Viashnaw on Tuesday said the Centre has opened its purse for the development of the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Ranshi station in the evening, he said that Rs 43,211 crore was being invested in Jharkhand for the development of railway infrastructure.

"Before 2014, Jharkhand used to get Rs 2,800 crore in the railway budget. The budget for the development of railway infrastructure has been increased to Rs 5,271 crore now by the Centre," Vaishnaw said.

He said that 57 stations in the state have been selected for making them world-class.

Vaishnaw came here in an inspection saloon from Badampahar in Odisha where President Droupadi Murmu flagged off three trains. From Ranchi, he flew to Delhi, a railway official said.

"We need the cooperation of the Jharkhand government for railway works. We require the help of the state government for various purposes, including land and forest clearance and handling of law and order situations," he said.

"I would request the Jharkhand CM, chief secretary and director-general of police to monitor the railway projects personally and sort out if any problem arises," he said.

Vaishnaw said that he would also request CM Heman Soren to pay heed to Modi's "development formula" to make Jharkhand a developed state.

"When there is an election, we will fight it out on the ground. It is up to the public who it wants to choose. But, there should be no compromise with Jharkhand's development," he said.

He also appealed to the people of Jharkhand to write to the chief minister, requesting him to cooperate for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, when Vaishnaw was travelling to Ranchi, a delegation of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry met him at the Tatanagar station during a brief stoppage. The delegation told him that a large number of people from Rajasthan live in Jamshedpur, and sought a direct train to Jaipur or Phulera. PTI SAN BS SAN SOM