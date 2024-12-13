Vaishnaw slams Congress for Allu Arjun's arrest

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday slammed the Congress over actor Allu Arjun's arrest and accused the Telangana government of "indulging in publicity stunts" to deflect the blame for the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his film.

Advertisment

"The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

His statement came on a day when the actor was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

A local court had sent the actor to 14-day judicial custody, while hours later the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail.

Advertisment

"Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said the Telangana government should assist those affected and punish those making the arrangements that day instead of continuously attacking film personalities.

"It is also sad to see this becoming a norm in the one year Congress has been in power there," Vaishnaw said. PTI SKU AS AS