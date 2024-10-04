Vaishnaw slams Telangana minister for remark on actor-couple's divorce, questions Rahul's 'silence'

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday slammed the remarks of Telangana minister targeting actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya as "appalling" and questioned the "silence" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Vaishnaw's remarks came as a row erupted after Congress leader and Telangana minister Konda Surekha claimed that BRS leader K T Rama Rao was the reason for the divorce of the actor couple.

"The statements by a minister in the Telangana government slandering the character of leading film personalities are appalling and signify the anti-woman mindset of the Congress," Vaishnaw said on X.

"At the same time, it shows how this party views the entertainment industry, which is the pride of India," he said.

"There is no place for such discourse in our society. Silence of Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the top Congress leadership shows they support such remarks," the Information and Broadcasting Minister added.

Meanwhile, facing flak over her comment, Surekha has withdrawn her remark. PTI SKU RPA