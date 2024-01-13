Vaishnaw visits remote village in Odisha, lays foundation for 4G tower

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited a remote village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and laid the foundation for a 4G mobile tower, officials said.

Advertisment

Vaishnaw, the Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Minister, was the first Union minister to visit Manatapal village in Betnoti block of the district, they said.

"Better data communication facilities will provide many opportunities including employment generation, access to online services, digital inclusion and empowerment of common people," the minister said.

Locals thanked the minister for expressing concern for their welfare.

The minister also announced new towers for Patisari and Kanhupura villages in Badasahi block of the district. PTI AAM AAM ACD