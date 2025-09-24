Vaishnaw's 'swadeshi' shift, makes presentation on Cabinet decisions using Zoho

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Keeping with the 'swadeshi' spirit, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday made a presentation on the decisions of the Union Cabinet using indigenously developed 'Zoho Show' software.

Vaishnaw made the announcement of using Zoho before briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

"Keeping with the spirit of swadeshi, the presentation I am about to make before you was prepared using Zoho. It was not made on Microsoft Powerpoint, but Zoho," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said he has started using Zoho software personally for the past couple of days.

"Switch to Swadeshi! Cabinet briefing using Zoho Show," Vaishnaw posted on X.

Zoho Office Suite offers tools such as Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheets, and Zoho Show that compete directly with similar products offered by Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK