Vaishno Devi Board denies disregarding weather advisories, says yatra halted before cloudburst

Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday night refuted allegations of allowing the yatra to proceed in disregard of weather advisories and at the cost of pilgrim safety, saying that the pilgrimage was suspended at noon on August 26 ahead of the cloudburst that triggered a landslide.

However, the Board did not share details about the number of deaths that occurred in the disaster. A landslide triggered by the cloudburst struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt, killing 34 pilgrims and injuring 18 others.

"A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard of weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety. The Board expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26, and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless," the Board said in a statement here.

It said the weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the morning of August 26 until around 10 am, during which time the yatra proceeded normally. Even helicopter services were operating seamlessly then.

Asserting that the Board had made elaborate arrangements by positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedure, it said weather updates were closely monitored.

"As soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended. The majority of the yatris were moving down the track after completing darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine. Thousands of yatris en route had smoothly completed their pilgrimage back to Katra by then," it said.

The statement further mentioned that many pilgrims stayed on in the shelter sheds en route at designated halt points on the old track. "These are those points and stretches which have never been susceptible to landslides in the past. These halt points have been specifically created in the safest zones of the track, for pilgrim safety." The new track between Katra and Adhkuwari (through Tarakote), which is susceptible to landslides and weather-related disruptions, had already been closed since August 24 in the interest of pilgrim safety, it said.

The old track, which is generally secure and not prone to slides and shooting stones, having stabilised over the last many decades, was kept open for pilgrim movement with a close watch on weather conditions. "Even yatra on this track was suspended by 12 noon on August 26 upon issuance of the specific weather advisory," the statement said.

It added that the location where this unfortunate disaster happened was near Inderprastha Bhojanalaya on the old track. "This is one of the safest locations on the track. However, nature's fury struck in the form of a sudden severe cloudburst in this stretch of around 50 metres only, which triggered the massive landslide at 2.40 pm. It was unpredictable and unforeseen from any count. No such event of landslide has ever been recorded in this area in the past. The event was a force majeure," it said.

The Shrine Board's Disaster Management Task Force, which was spread along the track, immediately responded in close coordination with District Administration Reasi, J&K Police, CRPF, Army, NDRF, SDRF and volunteers, launching swift evacuation and relief operations.

"Eighteen pilgrims who had sustained injuries were safely evacuated and shifted for super-specialty care at the Shrine Board's hospital in Kakryal after being given first aid along the track," it added.

The statement said the stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra through Tarakote Marg by the evening of August 26. "Simultaneously, debris clearance, slope inspection and stabilisation were undertaken on a war footing," it added.

The Board reiterated that every reasonable precaution was taken keeping in view weather forecasts. "The unfortunate cloudburst resulting in the loss of precious lives was not humanly foreseeable and was thus beyond anyone's anticipation or control," it added.

The Board said it has at all times acted strictly in line with official weather forecasts and advisories, with pilgrim safety and well-being as its foremost priority.

The Shrine Board stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and every possible assistance will be provided to the NoKs of the deceased devotees. The injured are being provided with the best possible medical treatment and the Shrine Board prays to Mata Vaishno Devi for their quick recovery.