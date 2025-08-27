Vaishno Devi landslide: Adityanath announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for victims from UP

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide that occurred along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Adityanath announced Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance for the next of kin of all deceased pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that the mortal remains of the victims are transported back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh as soon as possible.

While it has been confirmed that several of the deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh, the exact number is not yet clear.

Among the victims from the state were a newlywed woman from Baghpat district and her elder sister. Three other family members were seriously injured, as reported by relatives.

The deceased were identified as Chandni (23), the wife of Mayank Goyal from Khekra, and her elder sister Neera (36). Those injured include Chandni's husband, Mayank, Neera's husband, Amit (40), and their 10-year-old daughter, Vidhi.

Family members mentioned that Mayank and Chandni were married in April of this year. The family left for the shrine by train on August 25. "After offering prayers, as they were returning, a sudden landslide sent large boulders crashing down on them," a relative explained.

"We learned about the accident through a hospital staff member who called us from Mayank's phone. The family rushed to Jammu immediately," Mayank's uncle, Anil Goyal, told local media.

Neera, a Ghaziabad local, was married to Meerut-based jeweller Amit. Her father-in-law, Ashok, expressed concern, stating, "When we couldn't reach them late at night, we feared something had happened. The next morning, our worst fears were confirmed with a call from my son." The injured are being treated at a Jammu hospital, while arrangements are underway to bring the bodies home.

According to officials in Jammu and Kashmir, the death toll from the landslide has risen to 34, while at least 20 others have been injured after part of the mountainside collapsed near the hilltop shrine on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.

Pilgrimage activities to the shrine were suspended after boulders and debris fell around 3 PM on Tuesday, catching devotees off guard. Rescue operations are underway, with the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies deployed at the site.