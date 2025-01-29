Vaishno Devi medical college: SMVSS holds protests across Jammu

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS) on Wednesday held protests across Jammu demanding scrapping of admissions of Muslim students to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College and reservation of seats for Hindu students on the lines of Muslim and Sikh institutions.

For over a fortnight, dozens of protests have been held by several organisations in Jammu and other places against the grant of a majority of MBBS seats to Muslim students, mostly from Kashmir, through the NEET merit list last month in the Shri Vaishno Devi Medical College in Reasi district. The protesters have been demanding a probe, alleging a major conspiracy against the educational institution.

The protests by the SMVSS and other organisations were held in Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Katra, Rajouri, Samba, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Doda.

In Kathua, the protesters burnt an effigy of the government and raised slogans against it.

In Jammu, protests were held by the SMVSS, the Jammu Bar Association and other organisations at dozens of locations.

"Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 people recorded their presence at more than 40 locations across the division, expressing deep resentment against the shrine board and the government," SMVSS convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia said.

He said the SMVSS will not rest until this "unjust decision" is overturned.

The row erupted after the medical college completed admissions through the NEET merit list last month. Of the inaugural MBBS batch of 50, 42 Muslim candidates, seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh were selected. PTI AB DIV DIV