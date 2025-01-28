Vaishno Devi ropeway project: Committee holds another meeting, says open to further discussions

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) A high-level committee formed to address the concerns of a section of people over a proposed ropeway project to the Vaishno Devi shrine held its fourth meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, assuring them that it is open for further discussions before a final decision is taken.

Advertisment

The meeting was attended by the representatives of various associations and groups, including the rural development forum, senior citizens' welfare forum and prominent members of panchayats surrounding Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the shrine board said in a statement.

It said the committee, set up by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, held discussions with associations and groups, with a focus on addressing concerns and gathering feedback from stakeholders, ensuring that their voices are also heard in the decision-making process.

The groups extended their wholehearted support to the various development projects initiated by the shrine board, including the passenger ropeway, while emphasising the need for continuous and sustainable development, the statement said.

Advertisment

It said the participants encouraged the shrine board to implement such projects that enhance infrastructure, amenities and the overall experience for pilgrims and locals.

However, they also underscored the importance of considering the concerns, needs and aspirations of the local population during the planning and execution of these projects for maintaining a delicate balance between fostering development and preserving the region's unique religious, social and cultural heritage, the board said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir director general of police and shrine board member Ashok Bhan, who heads the committee, expressed his satisfaction over the meeting's outcome, stating that it concluded on a positive note, with the stakeholders committing to collaborative efforts for the region's overall development.

Advertisment

He said two groups were unable to attend the meeting but the committee is open to further discussions and consultations, ensuring that all stakeholders are heard before any final decisions are made.

The statement said representatives from key panchayats surrounding Katra, including Garn, Aghar Jitto, Kanjli, Akhali Button, Hutt and Bhaga, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the priority "darshan" provision at the shrine, announced by Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg on Republic Day, which extends to the residents of Katra town and all 41 villages in Katra sub-division.

The representatives also applauded the construction of four temples along the Trikuta hills Parikrama Marg, describing the initiative as a visionary move by the board aimed at enriching the spiritual experience of devotees and showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage. PTI TAS RC