Vaishno Devi ropeway row: Two detained in fresh protest, FIR against eight

Katra/Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Two representatives of labourers and shopkeepers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were on Wednesday detained after fresh protests at the Katra base camp against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

According to police, an FIR was registered against eight people on Tuesday, a day after violent protests in Katra in which a policeman got injured.

Protestors, led by Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, took out a rally against the proposed ropeway project.

However, officials said the police stopped the protestors from moving ahead, resulting in clashes between them.

Singh and Chand were detained and taken away from the spot in a police vehicle, they said, adding that the protestors were also dispersed from the scene.

Udhampur DIG (Reasi range) Rayees Bhat said the detainees were not arrested.

The demonstration was triggered following the registration of an FIR in the Monday clash.

According to the FIR, a police team was performing law and order duty at Fountain Chowk, Katra, in view of the ongoing protests against the installation of the ropeway at Tarakote in Katra by the Shrine Board.

During the demonstration, the protestors wrongfully blocked the road, obstructing vehicular movement and causing hindrance to the free passage of yatris, it said.

Following this, Bhupinder Singh Jamwal alias Pinku Miya, Sohan Chand and Maqbool among others were booked for provocation and instigating violence. They assaulted the on-duty police party unexpectedly with fists and blows and also attempted to harm the policemen using bricks, stones, and weapons, the police alleged in their FIR.

They also tore the uniforms of police officers and officials. Station house officer (SHO) Katra and other on-duty officials sustained injuries in the Monday clash and were shifted to community health centre Katra for medical treatment, it said.

The protestors and attackers also damaged some vehicles at Fountain Chowk on the abetment of the “protest leaders”, the FIR read.

They also pelted stones and bricks at the general public and yatris, thus endangering their lives, it said.

The strike was called off after the district administration assured the protestors of holding talks with different stakeholders, including Shrine Board officials, to address their concerns. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the genuine concerns of the people protesting against the proposed ropeway project would be addressed.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan and protest leader Bhupinder Singh jointly announced the strike's suspension.

"I have held talks with Bhupinder. We are aware of your demands and concerns. Bhupinder has given time till December 15 to hold talks with all stakeholders to resolve the issues," Mahajan said while addressing the protesters on Monday. PTI COR AB AB NB NB