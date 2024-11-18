Vaishno Devi shrine board decides to implement ropeway project

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has decided to implement the long-awaited ropeway project to facilitate safer and faster journey for the yatris.

"The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the 13-kilometre steep trek to the shrine", SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg said.

"The board has finally decided to implement the ropeway project," he said while addressing reporters in Katra. The project, once completed, will cater to the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the holy cave each year.

"Last year, the yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi set a new record of over 95 lakh, surpassing a significant milestone in 2023," Garg said.

The project has been in discussion for several years, and the board has decided to move forward, ensuring better facilities for pilgrims, he said.

"The ropeway will especially benefit elderly pilgrims and those who cannot complete the arduous trek due to physical limitations or the limited capacity of helicopter services," Garg added.

In addition, the board emphasised that the concerns of local stakeholders would be considered during the project’s implementation.

"We are committed to addressing the aspirations of all, including the locals while enhancing the pilgrimage experience. This project will make the yatra smoother and more inclusive," Garg assured.

With the decision finalised, the board aims to begin the groundwork soon, officials said.

As per the officials, the ropeway will connect Tarakote Marg to Bhawan, the main shrine area. With careful planning to minimise environmental impact, the route will provide stunning views of the Trikuta hills, enhancing the spiritual and scenic experience for devotees, they said.

The ropeway is expected to transport several thousand pilgrims daily, significantly reducing congestion on the traditional trekking path.

The officials said that the journey will be reduced to a few minutes compared to the hours-long trek. PTI AB HIG