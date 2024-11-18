Vaishno Devi Shrine Board deicdes to implement ropeway project

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has decided to implement the long-awaited ropeway project to address the gap between the demand and capacity of yatris and to facilitate the journey for elderly and differently-abled pilgrims.

Once completed, the ropeway is expected to revolutionise the pilgrimage experience, making it safer, faster, and more inclusive for millions of devotees annually.

"The board has finally decided to implement the ropeway project. It will also look into how the concerns of the locals will be included in the project, so that the elders, specially-abled bodies also undertake yatra smoothly", SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg said while addressing reporters in Katra.

The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the 13-kilometre steep trek to the shrine, he said.

"It will also cater to the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the holy cave each year," Garg said while addressing the reporters.

"As you know, the number of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi is increasing every year. Last year, the yatra set a new record of over 95 lakh, surpassing a significant milestone in 2023," Garg said highlighting the exponential growth in the number of devotees visiting the shrine annually.

The project has been in discussion for several years, and the board has now resolved to move forward, ensuring better facilities for pilgrims, he said.

"The ropeway will especially benefit elderly pilgrims and those who cannot complete the arduous trek due to physical limitations or the limited capacity of helicopter services," Garg added.

In addition, the board emphasised that the concerns of local stakeholders would be considered during the project’s implementation.

"We are committed to addressing the aspirations of all, including the locals while enhancing the pilgrimage experience. This project will make the yatra smoother and more inclusive," Garg assured.

With the decision finalised, the board aims to begin the groundwork soon to fulfil its commitment to making the holy journey accessible to all devotees, officials said.

As per the officials, the ropeway will connect Tarakote Marg to Bhawan, the main shrine area. With careful planning to minimise environmental impact, the route will provide stunning views of the Trikuta hills, enhancing the spiritual and scenic experience for devotees, they said.

The ropeway is expected to transport several thousand pilgrims daily, significantly reducing congestion on the traditional trekking path.

The officials said that the journey will be reduced to a few minutes compared to the hours-long trek. PTI AB AB HIG HIG