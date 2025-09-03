Vaishno Devi Shrine Board helps 1,000 families affected by rains in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Sep 3 (PTI) In a humanitarian gesture, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has undertaken a significant relief initiative to support more than 1,000 families affected by heavy rainfall and landslides in Katra and adjoining areas in Reasi and Udhampur districts.

Further, families of Purana Daroor village whose homes have been severely damaged were temporarily shifted to Shakti Bhawan, Niharika Complex of Shrine Board on the request of the district administration for ensuring their safety and well-being during this challenging period, the Shrine Board said in a statement.

Initially, a relief supply for 400 families was handed over to the Reasi district administration to ensure the timely distribution of relief material to the affected families in Katra and adjoining areas.

The relief material includes dry ration kits, utensils, blankets, medicines, buckets, tarpaulin and tents for addressing the immediate needs and helping them cope with the aftermath of the calamity, the statement said.

SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya reaffirmed their commitment to support the local community, especially during crises, and underscored that in coordination with the Reasi district administration, the Shrine Board shall provide comprehensive assistance to affected families to ensure their well-being and safety.

The Shrine Board has undertaken such initiatives during the past to serve the community during times of crisis, including during COVID-19 pandemic and other calamities as well, the statement said.