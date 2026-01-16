Vaishno Devi shrine board reviews Republic Day security, yatra arrangements in J-K's Katra

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The Vaishno Devi shrine board on Friday reviewed security and logistical arrangements ahead of Republic Day celebrations at Katra, emphasising the need for multi-tier security, crowd management and smooth regulation of the yatra.

Chairing a meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya reviewed the preparations in coordination with the Reasi district administration, police and other stakeholders, a board spokesperson said.

The Katra superintendent of police and the commandant, CRPF, informed the meeting that comprehensive security arrangements are being implemented for the Republic Day celebration and yatra regulation.

"These include deployment of quick response teams (QRTs), coordinated patrolling and a layered security grid involving the police, CRPF, Army and other paramilitary forces," the spokesperson said.

Vaishya stressed the need to further strengthen security in line with the directions of the Lt Governor, who is also the chairman of the shrine board.

He highlighted seamless coordination among all agencies to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage and smooth conduct of Republic Day functions, with special focus on effective crowd regulation, strict verification of RFID (radio-frequency identification) cards and frisking protocols.

"Only registered pilgrims and authorised service providers will be allowed access to the track," he said.

The main Republic Day function will be held at the Vaishno Devi sports complex in Katra, where the CEO will unfurl the national flag and salute the ceremonial march past by contingents of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, shrine security, NCC cadets and schoolchildren, the spokesperson said.

Officials were directed to ensure that all arrangements are made strictly as per prescribed guidelines. Discussions were also held on stage and seating arrangements, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, deployment of fire-fighting vehicles and overall security, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), established for real-time monitoring of the yatra, crowd management, and prompt response to contingencies.

Arrangements for the flag hoisting ceremony at the Bhawan were also discussed, with directions to streamline yatra movement, regulate entry and exit points, make regular public announcements and deploy additional security personnel to maintain safety and order, the official said.