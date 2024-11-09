Vaishno Devi shrine board’s medical college commences operations in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) A new medical college owned by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday commenced its operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said.

Advertisment

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence-Medical College started its operations in the administrative block of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Kakryal after performing 'hawan', a spokesperson of the board said.

The institute started functioning at the university campus as per the directions of the board meeting chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on April 3, he said.

"This interim arrangement marked the beginning of SMVDIME-Medical College’s academic journey to provide quality medical education and healthcare services in the region by setting the foundation for a fully equipped, modern medical college campus in the near future,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

With an intake capacity of 50 MBBS students per year (upgradable to 100 seats), the medical college is designed to be a centre of excellence in healthcare education and practice, the official said.

This initial phase allows the college to implement its academic programs and student services effectively, utilising the high-quality infrastructure of SMVDU, he said.

The administrative block provides ample space for lecture halls, laboratories, and administrative offices, enabling a seamless start to the academic year while the final infrastructure of SMVDIME - Medical College is being established, the official said.

Advertisment

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg warmly welcomed the newly appointed faculty members and shared an inspiring overview of the hospital's journey since its inception in the year 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the key milestones achieved, underscoring the hospital's unwavering dedication to delivering high quality health care in the region.

Garg exhorted of the board’s dedications not only to health care excellence but also to ensuring the availability of world class medical services accessible to all.

Advertisment

He also outlined the board's core values and encouraged the new faculty to embody these principles in their daily work.

The medical college will offer its Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program from the administrative block of SMVDU, accommodating its first cohort of students from the academic session 2025-26, he said.

This strategic move ensures that academic activities can begin promptly while construction of the college’s dedicated campus is underway, demonstrating the shrine board's commitment to expanding healthcare access and medical education in the region, he said. PTI TAS NB