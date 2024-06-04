Vaithilingam maintains lead over BJP rival, alleges NDA adopted anti-people stand

Puducherry June 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and current Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha V Vaithilingam has maintained his lead over his immediate Bharatiya Janata Party rival and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam constantly, right from the beginning of counting of votes Counting of the votes polled on April 19 was is being held today in all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam amid tight security.

The Congress nominee visited the counting centres here today and had an informal talk with mediapersons even as counting was in progress.

With the Congress candidate maintaining the lead without any let-up over the BJP candidate, there was enthusiastic response from the Congress rank and file.

Vaithilingam told newsmen that he was grateful to the DMK, Left parties, VCK and other constituents of the INDIA bloc for their sustained and coordinated work.

"I owe very much to the rank and file of the Congress, the DMK, Left parties and other constituents of the India bloc for the impressive performance. Pending availability of full results, I am thankful for the constituents of India bloc," he said.

He alleged that the BJP-led NDA had adopted anti-people policies and this was the reason for the BJP's poor performance in the small union territory.

Vaithilngam also said that the introduction of CBSE pattern of education had caused havoc in the education sector. He said that there was very big dropout of students in pre-matric classes in Puducherry.

"Students of Classes IX and X are falling prey to the drug menace in the union territory and this is largely because the students are not not able to cope with CBSE syllabus," he claimed.

Vaithilingam is poised to retain his seat.

Puducherry had been by-and-large the pocketborough of the Congress, although the AIADMK, the DMK and PMK has held the lone seat here on some occasions. There was much speculation on the poll scenario of Puducherry.

The BJP is a coalition partner of the AINRC. No major issue was involved in the poll battle although the demand for statehood has been a constant refrain in the poll planks of almost all political parties.

Twenty-six aspirants are in the fray, although the tussle was for all practical purposes between the Congress and the BJP.

The AIADMK has fielded G Tamizh Vendhan in the poll battle. PTI CORR ANE