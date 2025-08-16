Vajpayee continues to inspire everyone in building developed, self-reliant India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, and said he continues to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.

Modi said on X, "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India."

Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2025

Modi and several other dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, visited his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here to pay tributes to the BJP stalwart.

The prime minister said Vajpayee's life was about unwavering service to the nation. His thoughts and ideals continue to guide India's journey towards progress, he added.

A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with pushing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth.

Born in 1924, he was an RSS volunteer and seconded to the Jana Sangh on its foundation. He grew to become its most popular face and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1957.

Vajpayee's affable manners, popular appeal and moderate image were crucial to the BJP's rise to head two back-to-back coalition governments, with several regional parties fiercely opposed to its core agenda agreeing to work under his leadership.

His government is also considered the first successful coalition experiment in national politics.