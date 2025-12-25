Vajpayee laid foundation for good governance, PM Modi fulfilling his vision: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation for a new era of development and good governance through his “unwavering commitment” to ideology and value-based politics, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling his vision, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin said on Thursday.

After inaugurating an exhibition showcasing the personality and contributions of Vajpayee on the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister at the BJP headquarters here, Nabin exhorted people and party workers to “work together” to fulfil Prime Minister Modi’s resolve to make India a developed country.

“This will be our true tribute to Atal ji,” Nabin said.

The event was attended by BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, national media co-charge Sanjay Mayukh and several other party leaders.

Highlighting the life and policies of Vajpayee, Nabin said, “Through his unwavering commitment to ideology and value-based politics, Atal ji laid the foundation for a new era of development and good governance in the country.” Vajpayee was a symbol of the consciousness, which taught democracy the “culture of dialogue, not just noise”, he said.

“Vajpayee’s life, dedicated to public service and the all-round development of the country, is an inspiration to all of us. His vision of good governance and development is being fulfilled by our illustrious prime minister, Narendra Modi, who successfully implemented the concepts of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor,” Nabin added.

The BJP leader also said that the goal of a developed India that Prime Minister Moni has set must be achieved by "all of us working together", which will be a true tribute to Atal ji.