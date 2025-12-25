Vajpayee set enduring example of principled politics: Punjab BJP’s Ashwani Sharma

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ideals remain as relevant today as ever.

After paying floral tribute to the late BJP stalwart on his 101st birth anniversary at the BJP office here, Sharma said that at a time when political manipulation and compromises for power were becoming common, Vajpayee chose to give up power secured by a single vote rather than compromise on his principles.

“Vajpayee ji was an ideal leader, not just for the BJP but for every citizen of the country,” he said.

Recalling the early years of the BJP, Sharma said even when the party won just two seats, Vajpayee continued to inspire and motivate the party workers.

He cited Vajpayee's historic speech in Mumbai when he said, "Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom." Sharma said the BJP has since grown into the world's largest political party, which is governing the country for the third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By carrying forward Vajpayee's ideals, Modi has undertaken historic initiatives to strengthen the economy, national security, and the welfare of the poor, thus enhancing India's global standing, Sharma said.

"For the BJP workers in Punjab, Vajpayee ji's message holds special significance – darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom in Punjab as well," he said.