Vajpayee was a 'hero of democracy', says MP CM at statue unveiling ceremony

Morena, Feb 17 (PTI) Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a "hero of democracy" who considered all of India as his family, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday after unveiling a statue of the late stalwart.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was a big-hearted personality who lived for the truth and worked tirelessly to strengthen democracy and parliamentary traditions, Yadav said.

"We have not seen Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, but have seen Atal ji closely. I salute him a hundred times. The country got a hero of democracy in the form of Atal Ji, who was a timeless great man who followed democratic traditions. His spontaneity, simplicity, humility and values teach us how to live even today," Yadav said.

"He always lived for the truth. He was a big-hearted personality who considered the whole of India as his family. Whether he was in the ruling party or in the opposition, he spoke the same language. We have seen this in Atal ji's personality. Sitting in the opposition for 50 years, he did unprecedented work to strengthen democracy and parliamentary traditions," the MP CM added.

The former PM increased the pride of the country in the world by conducting nuclear tests in Pokhran, while the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) and Ken-Betwa (KB) river linking projects are the result of his far-sighted thinking, he said.

"Atal ji's thinking has been implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the guidance of Modi, we have started a new campaign of water storage in Madhya Pradesh with the river linking project of Rs 70,000 crore," Yadav said.

MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and the BJP's state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma also addressed the event.

Vajpayee's statue will inspire youth engaged in public service, Tomar said, while Sharma hailed him for being only leader of the country who had acceptance in every party. PTI MAS BNM