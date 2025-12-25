Vajpayee was a visionary statesman who strengthened democracy: Telangana Guv

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday hailed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a visionary statesman and a champion of democratic values.

Varma garlanded the statue of the former PM at Vajpayee Park in Secunderabad here.

The ceremony was attended by former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other leaders.

Kishan Reddy, who also attended various other events organised here to commemorate the birth annivesary of Vajpayee, remarked that the late BJP stalwart left an indelible impression on the nation's development.

During the Vajpayee regime, the national highways were expanded under the Golden Quadrilateral project and schools were provided basic facilities as per the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme, he noted.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy inaugurated a statue of Vajpayee at L B Nagar here in the presence of T'gana BJP chief Ramchander Rao and other leaders.

The birth anniversary of Vajpayee was also organised in the Telangana BJP headquarters here. PTI SJR SJR ROH