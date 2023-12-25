Vajpayee was epitome of good governance: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Dec 25, (PTI) Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the epitome of good governance, said former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, added Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is today working on the path shown by Vajpayee to ensure service, good governance and welfare.

Participating in the 'Good Governance Day' programme to mark Vajpayee's birth anniversary here, Thakur paid a floral tribute on the statue of the former prime minister at the Ridge and distributed fruits to the patients at Shimla's Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Talking to the media persons, he said that Vajpayee's government established new paradigms of good governance by following the ideology of "antyodaya" (ensuring rise and development of the last person in society).

The Leader of Opposition said that for the first time after independence, Vajpayee's government established a separate Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in 1999 and constituted a National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in 2003 with the objective of ensuring integrated socio-economic development of the underprivileged.

"Today, the Modi government is carrying forward this legacy of 'Development for All' approach and made various efforts to provide economic and cultural assistance to the Scheduled Tribes," he said.

Ignoring all international pressures, Vajpayee's government conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998 to further strengthen the sovereignty and security of the nation, said Thakur.

Taking a step forward, the Modi government showed India's determination by carrying out surgical strikes on the terrorists, he added. PTI COR BPL AS AS