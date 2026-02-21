Vajpayee's adherence to 'Raj Dharma' made him country's most inclusive leader: M M Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the only "inclusive leader" capable of uniting the entire country and steering it forward by duly following his ‘Raj Dharma’ and 'Sangathan Dharma', BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi said on Saturday.

Speaking at the release of a coffee table book on Vajpayee's life, Joshi said the former prime minister gave the mantra of ‘Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat’ -- humanity, democracy and the preservation of Kashmir's cultural identity -- as the foundation for ensuring a thriving democracy.

"'Kashmiriyat', meaning national character and identity of the country. 'Jamhuriyat means democracy, and the third is 'Insaniyat'. He gave this mantra for life," Joshi said, adding that India and its democracy would continue to flourish as long as these principles endure.

Joshi said one cannot find even a single instance during Vajpayee's tenure as the BJP president and the prime minister when he did not uphold ‘Raj Dharma’, ‘Sangathan Dharma’ or 'Coalition Dharma'.

The former Union minister called Vajpayee's leadership of a broad and ideologically diverse coalition a "unique experiment" in Indian politics.

"This was the first experiment in the country where one person ran a government by uniting such diverse political forces," Joshi said, recalling that the alliance included parties such as the DMK, the AIADMK, the BSP, the Lok Janshakti Party, and the Akali Dal.

"I think there was no one other than Vajpayee who could have been such a great inclusive leader, capable of uniting the entire country and moving it forward," he said.

While many leaders have governed with an absolute majority, Joshi said Vajpayee's ability to lead a large and varied coalition reflected the depth of Indian political culture and dharma.

"It was a rare experience... one that perhaps has not been seen again since," he added.

Recalling a conversation with Vajpayee on the meaning of 'Raj Dharma', Joshi said it revealed the former prime minister's moral seriousness in life. Joshi said Vajpayee once asked him what 'Raj Dharma' truly meant.

Joshi replied that it was the duty of governance -- that one who rules must take decisions impartially and fearlessly. "He said I was right," Joshi recounted.

Vajpayee then posed a hypothetical question, “If such a situation comes before me?” Joshi said he responded that a prime minister must take the necessary decision. “And if I do not?” Vajpayee asked. “Then you should resign,” Joshi replied.

According to Joshi, Vajpayee candidly admitted that at times he wondered if he was fully upholding 'Raj Dharma' and whether he should step down.

“He told me that he was a bit bored with the way things are going in politics,” Joshi said. “I told him no one had given him permission to feel bored,” he added, noting that Vajpayee had been chosen by the nation and backed by 23 coalition partners. “You were not made prime minister by yourself. How can you do this?” Joshi recalled telling him.

Joshi also spoke about Vajpayee's resolve during the Pokhran nuclear tests. He said that after the first test, when journalists asked about the next course of action, he indicated that further steps would follow.

“I had told them that this would continue the next day too,” he said.

Joshi said he later discussed the matter with Vajpayee, explaining that once such a strategic step is taken, it must proceed to its logical conclusion.

"If there had been hesitation, international powers could have made it difficult for us to move forward," he said.