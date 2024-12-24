Vajpayee's contributions, ideals continue to serve as beacon of guidance: Rajnath

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attended the inaugural ceremony of the 'Atal Yuva Mahakumbh' here and said former prime minister and 'Bharat Ratna' recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee's enduring legacy is a guiding light for the country.

Addressing the event organised to commemorate Vajpayee's birth centenary year, Singh reflected on the former prime minister's unique personality and shared personal memories of his association with him.

"The sun that rose on the political horizon of India on 25th December 1924 has not set even today. I feel so. Not only India but the whole world is familiar with the personality and deeds of revered Atalji," he said.

Sharing anecdotes from Vajpayee's life, Singh recalled an incident from the former prime minister's visit to Pakistan.

"A female journalist told Atal ji she would marry him if he gave her Kashmir as dowry. Atal ji, with his signature smile, responded, 'I'm ready if you bring all of Pakistan as dowry.' His reply demonstrated his sharp intellect and effortless humour," the defence minister said.

"Respected Atal ji's personality was so towering that his leadership style and decisions garnered admiration across the world. Lucknow held a special place in Atal ji's heart, and the people here understood him deeply," he added.

Reflecting on his own experiences working with Vajpayee, Singh said, "I was privileged to receive his guidance and work alongside him as a Cabinet colleague. When his government fell by a single vote, Atal ji's historic speech redefined patriotism and democracy. He famously stated, 'Governments will come and go, parties will form and disband, but this nation and its democracy must remain eternal.' His words were a testament to his vision and unwavering principles." The defence minister also appreciated the cultural programmes and tableaux presented by children during the event at the KD Singh Babu Stadium here highlighting Vajpayee's life.

"These performances were truly inspiring," he said. "Atal ji's contributions and ideals continue to serve as a beacon of guidance for the youth." Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Singh said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh stands ahead of other states on several development parameters. CM Adityanath's effective leadership and relentless efforts have elevated UP to new heights. This state is gradually realizing Atal ji's dream of a progressive and prosperous Uttar Pradesh." PTI KIS IJT