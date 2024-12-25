Vajpayee's dedication to good governance, public welfare to guide future generations: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and said his dedication towards good governance and public welfare will continue to guide future generations.

After paying tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal', here, Shah said Vajpayee ushered in a new era of development and good governance in the country with his dedication towards ideology and value-based politics.

"Atal ji's dedication towards good governance and public welfare will continue to guide future generations," the minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said Vajpayee made cultural nationalism a work culture and always kept the country's security and public welfare paramount.

"Atal ji will continue to guide the countrymen on the path of national service till eternity like the Pole Star," Shah said. PTI ACB DIV DIV