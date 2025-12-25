Vajpayee's ideals continue to guide people: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the vision and ideals of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee continue to be the guiding beacon of the people.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. The government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

He served the country as prime minister for three terms between 1996 and 2004.

"Shraddheya Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's life, vision & towering ideals continue to be our guiding beacon as we remain 'Atal' in delivering people-first & accountable governance for all. On his Jayanti, I offer my shraddhanjali to the great son of Maa Bharati," Sarma said in a series of posts on X.

He also visited the state BJP headquarters and offered floral tributes in front of Vajpayee's portrait.

"On #AtalSmritiVarsh, we recollect the legacy of the great statesman, our Margdarshak, Shraddheya Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. At our State HQs in Guwahati, I witnessed a walkthrough exhibition on the life and times of the Bharat Ratna and paid my tributes to him," he said. PTI TR TR SOM