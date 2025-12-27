Vajpayee's legacy continues to inspire politicians to ensure good governance: Nagaland minister

Imphal, Dec 27 (PTI) Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along on Saturday said the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to inspire politicians to ensure good governance.

Along attended the Atal Smriti Sammelan organised by BJP's Manipur unit at its headquarters in Imphal and met with several legislators and party functionaries in the state.

In a post on X, the Nagaland minister said, "Glad to attend the Atal Smriti Sammelan organised by BJP Manipur Pradesh at Thambal Sanglen, remembering the enduring vision, values, and statesmanship of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. His legacy continues to inspire our commitment to nation-first governance." Speaking after the meeting with Along, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said, "Had a friendly and meaningful interaction, sharing thoughts on our common culture, people, and the unique strength of the Northeast." Singh also said the contribution of Vajpayee "to nation-building, infrastructure development and democratic governance has left an indelible mark on India's history".

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to uphold the values he stood for and to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people," the ex-chief minister said.