Vajpayee's legacy of governance, consensus continue to guide India: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ideals, integrity and national vision continue to inspire India's governance and democratic values.

Naidu said Vajpayee strengthened India's security framework and provided new direction to governance through inclusive and consensus-driven leadership.

"Much like his name, Vajpayee was steadfast in his resolve to serve the nation, combining statesmanship, humility and poetic sensitivity with a firm commitment to national interest," said Naidu in a post on X.

Recalling his association with Vajpayee, Naidu said he had the opportunity to work closely with the former prime minister and draw from his experience and wisdom.

He said Vajpayee was respected across party lines for his integrity, balanced approach and ability to place national interest above political considerations.

Naidu said Vajpayee's leadership inspired generations of public representatives, leaving a lasting imprint on India's democratic institutions.

The Chief Minister said Vajpayee's contributions would always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude for shaping the nation's growth and stability.