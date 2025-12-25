Vajpayee's work, leadership a guiding light for nation's development: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary and said his personality, work and leadership will continue to be a guiding light for the all-around development of the nation.

Vajpayee served as prime minister of India thrice between 1996 and 2004.

"My respectful tributes to the former prime minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, who resides in the hearts of all countrymen, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on X in Hindi.

आदरणीय अटल जी की जन्म-जयंती हम सबके लिए उनके जीवन से प्रेरणा लेने का एक विशेष अवसर है। उनका आचरण, शालीनता, वैचारिक दृढ़ता और राष्ट्रहित को सर्वोपरि रखने का संकल्प भारतीय राजनीति के लिए एक आदर्श मानक है। उन्होंने अपने जीवन से यह सिद्ध किया कि श्रेष्ठता पद से नहीं, आचरण से स्थापित… pic.twitter.com/jPHRsrGDD7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2025

He said Vajpayee dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building.

"He will always be remembered as a brilliant orator as well as a spirited poet. His personality, work and leadership will continue to be a guiding light for the all-around development of the nation," the PM said.

Modi said the birth anniversary of Vajpayee is a special occasion for everyone to draw inspiration from his life.

He said the former prime minister's conduct, grace, ideological firmness and resolve to keep national interest above all else serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics.

"Through his life, he proved that greatness is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is conduct alone that guides society," Modi said.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. The government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.