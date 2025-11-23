Vallabhatta Kalari team performs at Sabarimala for 46th consecutive year

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) The Vallabhatta Kalari team from Chavakkad here performed Kalari martial arts at Sabarimala on Sunday for the 46th consecutive year.

According to temple authorities, under the leadership of Rajeev Gurukkal, a 14-member group staged the performance at the Shasta auditorium in sannidhanam.

The oldest participant, 65-year-old Nirmala, who has been practising Kalari for many years, performed at Sabarimala for the first time, authorities said.

The team showcased various Kalari techniques, including 'Kalari Vandhanam', 'Kaluyarthipayattu', 'Meippayattu', 'Udaval Payattu', stick fighting, 'Urumipayattu', and knife-and-shield combat.

Kalari, also known as Kalaripayattu, is a widely practised traditional martial art in Kerala.

The Vallabhatta Kalari team was founded by Padma Shri awardee Shankaranarayanan Menon Gurukkal and has continued through generations.

The group runs several branches across Thrissur district and trains numerous students in Kalari. PTI TBA SSK