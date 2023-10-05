Ramalinga Vallalar was ahead of his time: PM Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showered praise on saint Ramalinga Vallalar saying he was ahead of his time when it came to social reforms and he would have 'blessed' the women's reservation bill, recently adopted by the Parliament.

Advertisment

In a virtual address on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Ramalinga Swamy, also known as Vallalar, Modi said Vallalar believed in a way of life where compassion towards fellow human beings was primary.

On the occasion, a statue of Vallalar was unveiled by Governor R N Ravi on the premises of Raj Bhavan here and Modi's address was streamed.

"Vallalar was ahead of his time when it came to social reforms", he said. Vallalar's vision of God went beyond barriers of religion, caste, and creed. He said Vallalar saw divinity in every atom of the universe and urged humanity to recognise and cherish this divine connection.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister said his belief in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayas," gets even stronger when he is paying homage to Vallalar as his teachings are aimed at working for an equal society.

He expressed confidence that Vallalar would have blessed the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam which reserves seats for women in legislative bodies.

Underscoring the simplicity of Vallalar’s works, the Prime Minister said they are easy to read and understand, and also convey complex spiritual wisdom in simple words.

The PM said the diversity in India's cultural wisdom across time and space is connected by the common thread of teachings by the great saints which add strength to the collective idea of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling Vallalar’s ideals and urged everyone to spread his message of love, kindness and justice.

Union Minister of State, L Murugan, took part in the event at Raj Bhavan here.