Valley of Flowers closed for tourists

Gopeshwar (U'Khand), Oct 31 (PTI) The Valley of Flowers National Park, a World Heritage Site in Chamoli district, was closed for tourists on Friday, authorities said.

The national park, located near Badrinath, will now reopen on June 1 next year.

The Valley of Flowers is managed by the Nanda Devi National Park Forest Division.

Officials said that despite adverse weather conditions, 15,924 tourists visited the park this year, including 416 foreign tourists.

The footfall generated for the park administration a revenue of over Rs 3.3 million.

The Valley of Flowers National Park begins near Ghangaria, a walk from Pulna village between Joshimath and Badrinath on the Badrinath National Highway.