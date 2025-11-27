Srinagar: Cold conditions have gripped Kashmir, with all weather stations across the Valley recording sub-zero minimum temperatures, Met officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season, recording a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down from minus 3.9 degrees Celsius the previous day, and 4 degrees below the season's normal, they said.

Srinagar city has been witnessing a continuous drop in night temperatures over the last few days.

Konibal in south Kashmir's Pulwama district recorded the coldest temperature in the Valley so far, at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Met officials said.

Among popular tourist destinations, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Gulmarg settled at minus 1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 4 degrees Celsius, while the frontier town of Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 2 and said there is a possibility of a further fall in the night temperature.